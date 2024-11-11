Nathan Preston named WHL Goalie of the Week
November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans goaltender Nathan Preston has been named the WHL's Goalie of the Week for the week ending November 10.
Preston, from Penticton, British Columbia, started for the Americans on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels and turned in a 47-save performance to help lead the Americans to a 7-2 victory, their 11th win in a row.
Saturday was Preston's third start of the year and improved his season numbers to a 3.00 goals against average and a .930 save percentage to go along with a 2-1 record.
This marks the third time an Americans player has been given a weekly award by the WHL as Gavin Garland has been named the league's Rookie of the Week twice already this season.
The Americans welcome the Calgary Hitmen for a 7:05 puck drop at the Toyota Center tonight before beginning a stretch of seven consecutive road games, starting Friday at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.
Images from this story
|
Tri-City Americans goaltender Nathan Preston
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024
- Wheat Kings Unsatisfied with Effort in Loss to Lethbridge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- WHL Launches 'Wednesday in the Dub' Freeview Schedule - WHL
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks for Pantelakis - Kamloops Blazers
- Pats Acquire Pantelakis from Kamloops for Pair of Picks - Regina Pats
- Crown It: This LA Kings Prospect Has 11 Goals in his Last Five Games - WHL
- Hammell Logs Three Points in 5-3 Win over Calgary - Everett Silvertips
- Nathan Preston named WHL Goalie of the Week - Tri-City Americans
- Wenatchee Wild Acquire 2005-Born Forward Rios in Trade with Tri-City - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans trade Shaun Rios to Wenatchee - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Win Second Straight in Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Ziemmer's Two Goals Lead Cougars to Thrilling OT Victory and Series Sweep - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.