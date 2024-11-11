Nathan Preston named WHL Goalie of the Week

(Tri-City Americans) Tri-City Americans goaltender Nathan Preston(Tri-City Americans)

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans goaltender Nathan Preston has been named the WHL's Goalie of the Week for the week ending November 10.

Preston, from Penticton, British Columbia, started for the Americans on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels and turned in a 47-save performance to help lead the Americans to a 7-2 victory, their 11th win in a row.

Saturday was Preston's third start of the year and improved his season numbers to a 3.00 goals against average and a .930 save percentage to go along with a 2-1 record.

This marks the third time an Americans player has been given a weekly award by the WHL as Gavin Garland has been named the league's Rookie of the Week twice already this season.

The Americans welcome the Calgary Hitmen for a 7:05 puck drop at the Toyota Center tonight before beginning a stretch of seven consecutive road games, starting Friday at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

