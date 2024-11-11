Crown It: This LA Kings Prospect Has 11 Goals in his Last Five Games

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Prince George Cougars forward Koehn Ziemmer has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 10, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 19-year-old Los Angeles Kings prospect erupted for seven goals and an assist over three games, including his second hat trick in 10 days.

Ziemmer rallied the Cats with a two-goal effort in an overtime loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades at Prince George's CN Centre on November 5. With the Blades up 1-0 late in the first period, Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt teed up Ziemmer on the backdoor for a powerplay tally to level the match. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward gave Prince George its first lead of the night early in the middle frame with a bad-angle shot from behind the net deflecting off the goaltender and in. Saskatoon would ultimately take a 4-3 overtime victory, but Ziemmer was named first star of the night.

Next up, the Cougars hosted another strong squad in the Vancouver Giants for a pair of tilts in the Northern Capital. With Prince George leading the G-men 3-1 in the second period, Ziemmer extended the lead with a lethal wrist shot off the rush. Midway through the third, the Cougars picked off an attempted Vancouver clearing pass and lofted a long shot on net, where Ziemmer snapped up the rebound for a highlight reel-worthy backhand goal. He capped off the natural hat trick less than two minutes later with another deceptive bad-angle shot. This marks his second hat trick of the season and the third of his WHL career. Ziemmer was named first star once again as the Cougars got back in the win column with a 7-1 victory in front of a crowd of more than 6,000 fans.

The Giants fought hard in a much tighter affair on Sunday night, but Ziemmer still proved unstoppable as the Cats earned points in a seventh straight game. The Mayerthorpe, Alta. product drew a roughing penalty in the early goings of the game and capitalized for his sixth powerplay goal of the season. Prince George- which boasts the league's second most effective powerplay- made it 2-0 on another man advantage when Ziemmer ripped a pass to Lee Shurgot for the youngster's second goal of the campaign. Vancouver battled back to force overtime, but Ziemmer called game just 31 seconds into the extra frame to seal the 5-4 win and a fourth straight first star of the game recognition.

The Cougars alternate captain is enjoying a career-best season that's seen him pot 17 goals and seven assists for 24 points in 13 games. He leads his Prince George teammates in goals and is tied for second in goals and powerplay goals (six) among all WHL skaters. He's currently on a five-game point streak that's seen him snap up 11 goals and two assists.

Ziemmer was selected by the Los Angeles Kings 78th overall in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has since signed his entry-level contract.

Now in his final year of major junior, the Cougars' 2019 fourth-overall pick has established himself as one of the greatest players to ever wear the team crest. With 108 goals and 213 points in 196 WHL games, Ziemmer ranks third in goals and ninth in points since the team moved to Prince George ahead of the 1994-95 season.

Prince George (11-4-3-2) will now await WHL scoring dynamos Andrew Cristall (Washington Capitals) and Tij Iginla (Utah Hockey Club) as the Kelowna Rockets (6-7-1-1) travel north for a two-game set against the Cougars on November 15 and 16.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

AMERICANS NETMINDER PRESTON NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Tri-City Americans netminder Nathan Preston has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 10, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old posted a league-best .959 save percentage as the upstart Americans won their 11th straight game.

Preston got the call to the crease against formidable Red Deer Rebels on November 9. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound netminder turned aside 47 of 49 shots he faced, highlighted by a third period that saw the Rebels pepper the Ams goalie with 22 shots. Preston didn't allow a single powerplay goal on six Red Deer man-advantage opportunities. He was named second star of the night as Tri-City went on to a 7-2 victory.

The Penticton, B.C. product is 2-1-0-0 in his first season with the Americans and sports a 3.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Both of his wins have come on Tri-City's impressive 11-game run. Preston has made a minimum of 31 saves in each game he's played this year. Saturday's 47-save win also marks the most shots he's faced in a single game at the WHL level.

Preston was originally listed by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2023 and suited up for four games in Hockeytown North coming to Tri-City as part of the trade that saw the Ams acquire Utah Hockey Club prospect Terrell Goldsmith.

Tri-City (12-3-1-0) looks to keep the win train rolling as they host the Calgary Hitmen (7-7-2-1) on November 11 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER STEBETAK NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Portland Winterhawks netminder Ondrej Stebetak has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 10, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible goaltender went 1-0-0-0 on the week with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and a rare assist.

With Portland leading the U.S. Division rival Wenatchee Wild 1-0 in the second period, Stebetak picked up a primary assist by setting up Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth for an end-to-end dazzling run that culminated in his fifth goal of the season. Stebetak would go on to stop 37 of 40 shots and pick up second-star honours as the Winterhawks won by a score of 6-3.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound netminder has faced a lot of rubber in his first WHL season. Stebetak sports a 6-4-1-0 record, a 4.07 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage- though his last two starts have seen him post save percentages of .939 and .925.

Stebetak, 17, was selected by Portland with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. He recently backstopped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he finished with a 1.27 goals-against average and a tremendous .947 save percentage.

NHL Central Scouting has tagged the Jihlava, Cze. product with a 'C' rating- indicating a potential fourth or fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft- in the agency's preliminary players to watch list in October.

Portland (8-7-2-0) is back in action against the Calgary Hitmen (7-7-2-1) on Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

This game will be free to stream on WHL Live as part of the Western Hockey League's new Wednesday Night in the Dub program, which unlocks weekly freeview games and highlights hotly anticipated matchups, current NHL prospects and draft-eligible stars of tomorrow.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.