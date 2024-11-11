Hammell Logs Three Points in 5-3 Win over Calgary

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - An outstanding performance from the penalty kill helped spur the Everett Silvertips to a 5-3 win against the Calgary Hitmen.

Julius Miettinen opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game, setting the pace early for the Tips. Ethan Moore of the Hitmen tied the score up at 9:21 seconds with a sharp-angle shot. Jesse Heslop re-claimed the lead at 12:27, followed in short order by Tyler MacKenzie scoring at 14:23 for a 3-1 Silvertip lead after one.

Kaden Hammell netted a shorthanded goal at 8:59 in the second period, capitalizing off a feed from MacKenzie for his second tally of the season.

MacKenzie added an empty-net goal at 17:32, fighting through a Hitmen blueliner and shooting from center ice for his second of the game and 16th of the season.

Jesse Sanche stopped 19 of 22 in the win, his 11th of the season. Everett's penalty kill finished 7-for-7 on the night. Hammell and MacKenzie both earned three-point nights in the win.

