WHL Launches 'Wednesday in the Dub' Freeview Schedule
November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of Wednesday Night in The Dub - a brand new, free-to-watch feature Game of the Week.
Wednesday Night in The Dub will be available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV.
"The WHL is excited to launch 'Wednesday Night in The Dub,' providing fans with a new point of access to watch incredible WHL hockey," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "By delivering 'Wednesday Night in The Dub' for free to YouTube and WHL Live, we hope to create new, easily accessible ways for fans to see WHL hockey."
The puck will drop on Wednesday Night in The Dub this Wednesday, November 13, when Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen visit Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth and the Portland Winterhawks.
Featuring tomorrow's NHL stars, Wednesday Night in The Dub will serve as a central pillar within the WHL's weekly schedule, providing hockey fans everywhere with a must-see, free-to-watch game every Wednesday evening. Fans are encouraged to join the discussion on their favourite social media channels by using the hashtag #WHLWednesday.
The first half schedule for Wednesday Night in The Dub will feature star talent across the board, including exceptional status phenom Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips, Nashville Predators first-round pick Tanner Molendyk of the Saskatoon Blades, Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer of the Prince George Cougars, NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Jackson Smith of the Tri-City Americans, plus Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors, among many others.
The second half schedule for Wednesday Night in The Dub will be announced in mid-January and will carry fans through the conclusion of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.
Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca. By creating a free user account on WHL Live, fans can access every Wednesday Night in The Dub feature game, free of charge, plus additional video-on-demand content.
Please visit WHL.ca for the latest information. Schedule subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024
- Wheat Kings Unsatisfied with Effort in Loss to Lethbridge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- WHL Launches 'Wednesday in the Dub' Freeview Schedule - WHL
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks for Pantelakis - Kamloops Blazers
- Pats Acquire Pantelakis from Kamloops for Pair of Picks - Regina Pats
- Crown It: This LA Kings Prospect Has 11 Goals in his Last Five Games - WHL
- Hammell Logs Three Points in 5-3 Win over Calgary - Everett Silvertips
- Nathan Preston named WHL Goalie of the Week - Tri-City Americans
- Wenatchee Wild Acquire 2005-Born Forward Rios in Trade with Tri-City - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans trade Shaun Rios to Wenatchee - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Win Second Straight in Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Ziemmer's Two Goals Lead Cougars to Thrilling OT Victory and Series Sweep - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.