WHL Launches 'Wednesday in the Dub' Freeview Schedule

November 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of Wednesday Night in The Dub - a brand new, free-to-watch feature Game of the Week.

Wednesday Night in The Dub will be available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV.

"The WHL is excited to launch 'Wednesday Night in The Dub,' providing fans with a new point of access to watch incredible WHL hockey," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "By delivering 'Wednesday Night in The Dub' for free to YouTube and WHL Live, we hope to create new, easily accessible ways for fans to see WHL hockey."

The puck will drop on Wednesday Night in The Dub this Wednesday, November 13, when Ottawa Senators prospect Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen visit Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth and the Portland Winterhawks.

Featuring tomorrow's NHL stars, Wednesday Night in The Dub will serve as a central pillar within the WHL's weekly schedule, providing hockey fans everywhere with a must-see, free-to-watch game every Wednesday evening. Fans are encouraged to join the discussion on their favourite social media channels by using the hashtag #WHLWednesday.

The first half schedule for Wednesday Night in The Dub will feature star talent across the board, including exceptional status phenom Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips, Nashville Predators first-round pick Tanner Molendyk of the Saskatoon Blades, Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer of the Prince George Cougars, NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Jackson Smith of the Tri-City Americans, plus Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors, among many others.

The second half schedule for Wednesday Night in The Dub will be announced in mid-January and will carry fans through the conclusion of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca. By creating a free user account on WHL Live, fans can access every Wednesday Night in The Dub feature game, free of charge, plus additional video-on-demand content.

Please visit WHL.ca for the latest information. Schedule subject to change.

