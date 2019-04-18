Weems Fans Career-High 7 in 3-1 Loss vs. Trenton

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (3-8) just couldn't get the big hit at the right time and lost the opener of their series against the Trenton Thunder (9-4) 3-1 on a wet Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

Thunder pitchers held the Sea Dogs to 1-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 men in the ballgame.

After Portland took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Keith Curcio, Trenton answered in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from Wendell Rijo to tie the game 1-1. Later in the inning with two outs, Rashad Crawford hit a soft liner that found its way into the outfield to give Trenton a 2-1 lead.

Albert Abreu went four innings as the Trenton starter and allowed one run on six hits while walking four and striking out two. Trevor Lane (W, 1-0) worked two scoreless, hitless innings of relief and Domingo Acevedo followed with two perfect innings. Daniel Alvarez (S, 2) closed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Kyle Hart (L, 0-3) had his shortest outing of the season. The southpaw allowed two earned runs on two hits in 4.2 innings, he walked four and fanned three. Jordan Weems went 3.2 innings in relief and allowed a run while striking out a career-high seven.

Trenton added to their lead in the eighth on a two-out RBI single from Francisco Diaz off of Weems.

The Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) continue their three-game series on Friday night at Hadlock Field with a 6:00 PM first pitch. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 4.50) is slated to start for Portland against RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.50) of Trenton.Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 5:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

