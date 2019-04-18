Sea Dogs Game Notes April 18th vs. Trenton

April 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (0-2, 3.75)

Trenton: RHP Albert Abreu (0-1, 6.75)

NEWS AND NOTES

NICE TO BE BACK IN MAINE: The Portland Sea Dogs finished 2-4 on their first trip of the season, and return to Hadlock Field tonight, opening up a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate)...Trenton swept Portland on April 12-14 at Arm & Hammer Park...Portland is home for the next, as the Eastern League is off for Easter...On Monday night, the 'Dogs host the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) for the first time this season.

WHAT A COMEBACK: Reading led 7-0 after three innings but Portland scored 11 unanswered runs to beat the Fightins, 11-7 in 10-innings on Wednesday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium...Portland scored five times in the sixth inning, as Luke Tendler cracked a two-run single, Tate Matheny added a sac-fly, and Keith Curicio hit a two-run homer...In the 10th, Tendler singled on the first pitch to give Portland the lead for good.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.