Strong Bullpen Work Leads 3-1 Win over Portland

April 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder





PORTLAND, ME - The Thunder bullpen combination of Trevor Lane, Domingo Acevedo and Daniel Alvarez fired five no-hit innings of relief to lead the Thunder to a 3-1 win on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

Albert Abreu labored through four innings in a starting role on a chilly and rainy night in Portland. Making his third appearance of the season, second start, Abreu walked one man in each of his four innings and maneuvered into and out of trouble until the fourth inning when Keith Curcio doubled in Josh Tobias to take a 1-0 lead for the Sea Dogs. Abreu struck out two and needed 85 pitches to get through his outing.

The Thunder offense had early opportunities against Portland starter Kyle Hart, stranding five men on base over the first three innings. After the Sea Dogs took their lead, the visitors rallied back with two runs in their next at-bat. Jeff Hendrix bunted his way aboard to start the inning and he crossed home when Wendell Rijo doubled off the Maine Monster in left field with one out. Rashad Crawford capped off the fifth inning with a single off Jordan Weems to score Rijo and take a 2-1 Thunder lead.

With the lead in hand, the bullpen went to work. Lane worked around a pair of walks in the bottom of the fifth and an error in the sixth to keep the Sea Dogs off the board. Acevedo retired all six batters he faced with three strikeouts mixed in over the seventh and eighth innings. Alvarez retired the side in order in the ninth inning needing just ten pitches to record his second save of the season.

Francisco Diaz added an insurance run in the eighth inning to round out the night offensively for the Thunder. After Angel Aguilar reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a throwing error by 2B Brett Netzer, he took third base on a wild pitch thrown by Jordan Weems. With two out, Francisco Diaz singled back through the middle to provide the final margin.

The teams combined to commit four errors in the game, all throwing errors committed by infielders in a game that played through a consistent misty rain, and strand 22 baserunners.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Friday night at 6:00pm against the Sea Dogs. RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.50) will start for the Thunder, RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 4.50) will go for Portland. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

