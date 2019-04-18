Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (7-3, 2ND WEST, 3.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (4-4, 3RD EAST, 2.0 GB 1st HALF)

RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) THURSDAY, ARPIL 18 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #11 * HOME GAME #7 * NIGHT GAME #8

After sweeping Bowie at Prince George's Stadium for the first time since 2010, the Erie SeaWovles are heading home with a 7-3 record and will begin a six-game homestand with a familiar foe, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. A week ago, the SeaWolves set out for NYSEG Stadium, but were only able to get one game of four in, due to weather and field conditions. Tonight, the lone starter to throw in Binghamton, Alex Faedo, will take the hill after tossing 6.0 innings allowing two runs while striking out eight in a no-decision at Binghamton. He will be opposed by Harol Gonzalez, who is making his first start of 2019 after 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in the Rumble Ponies 4-3 walk-off win against the SeaWolves on 4/11.

Fri., April 19 vs. Binghamton 6:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.70) vs. RHP Ryder Ryan (0-0, 3.38)

Sat., April 20 vs. Binghamton 1:35 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (1-1, 3.27) vs. RHP Mike Gibbons (1-1, 2.45)

Mon., April 22 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 4.32) vs. TBD

Tue., April 23 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.62) vs. TBD

- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man

- Sergio Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16

- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie is coming off their first sweep in Bowie since 4/27-29/10.

- The SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17

- Cam Gibson secured his fourth mult-hit game in a row and is now batting 8-16 (.500) in his last four games

- SeaWolves are 4 games above .500 for the first time since they were 54-50 on 7/29/17

- Jake Rogers hit two HR's at BOW on 4/16, his third career multi-HR game... the other two were 5/24/17 at Myrtle Beach (2, A+) and 6/12/18 at Hartford (3, AA)

- Erie boasts two of the top OPS men in the Eastern League, Cam Gibson is fifth (1.092) and Derek Hill is sixth (1.054)

- Josh Lester had just his second professional 4-hit day on 4/15 vs. BOW. His other one was 7/27/18 vs. ALT

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)... the last SeaWolves starter to win it was No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull - week of 6/11/18

- Erie has started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017)

- Erie pitching ranks eighth in the league in team ERA (3.45), Binghamton is second (2.85)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .279, while Binghamton is last at .198

- The SeaWolves went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 1-5 mark at UPMC Park

- Erie is now 11-26 versus Binghamton in the last two seasons

- Derek Hill is tied for second among Eastern League runs leaders (9), fifth in RBI (11) and tied for eighth in AVG (.361)

- Sergio Alcantara is tied for fourth in the league with eight runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE

- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE, the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18

