Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #10 - Rumble Ponies (4-4) at SeaWolves (7-3) - 6:05 PM

April 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"I'm a guy who just wanted to see his name in the lineup everyday. To me, baseball was a passion to the point of obsession." -Brooks Robinson

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(4-4), 3rd Eastern Division, 2.0 GB

(New York Mets)

Erie SeaWolves

(7-3), 2nd Western Division, 3.0 GB

(Detroit Tigers)

Thursday - 6:05 PM

UPMC Park - Erie, PA

RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 1.50)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: Binghamton ventures to Erie, PA to open their second road trip of the season. The Rumble Ponies recently hosted the SeaWolves at NYSEG Stadium in a series that included two postponed games and one suspended contest.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Harol Gonzalez makes his first start of the season. Three straight postponements in Portland in the first week of the season forced the Rumble Ponies to skip the righty's first scheduled start. He is making a bid at his first career Double-A victory.

LAST SERIES RECAP: Binghamton grabbed the opener from the Fisher Cats on Monday night, but dropped the last two games to the Double-A Blue Jays, suffering their first series loss of the season. Binghamton capped their first home stand with a 2-2 home record.

BUMPED FROM THE TOP: Four Rumble Ponies pitchers combined to allow seven earned runs on Wednesday, raising the staff ERA to 2.85. The Harrisburg Senators leapfrogged the Ponies for the top spot in the Eastern League with a 2.39 staff ERA.

LEAVING 'EM ON: The Rumble Ponies stranded a season-high 12 runners on Wednesday night despite collecting four hits with runners in scoring position. Binghamton stranded a total of 34 runners in their three-game series against the Fisher Cats.

STREAKING BARNES: Barrett Barnes extended his hitting streak to a team-best four games with an eighth-inning single on Tuesday night. Last season Jeff McNeil posted the longest hitting streak to the Rumble Ponies by hitting safely in 17 games from late April through the middle of May.

AGAINST THE SEAWOLVES: The Rumble Ponies meet the SeaWolves for the second time this season and the first time at UPMC Park. The teams finished just one game in their scheduled four-game series at NYSEG Stadium last week. Binghamton earned a walk-off win in the series opener on Thursday, April 11.

ALL-TIME IN ERIE: The Ponies went 5-1 at UPMC Park last season and have compiled a winning record in Erie in each of the last three years. Since 1999, Binghamton has gone 64-49 on the road against Erie. Binghamton's season-high in victories in Erie came in 2014 when they won seven times.

ALL BIG LEAGUE OUTFIELD: On Wednesday night, the Rumble Ponies outfield was patrolled by three players with Major League experience for the first time this season: Arismendy Alcantara (167 games), Braxton Lee (8 games) and Kevin Kaczmarski (4 games).

ALL OVER THE FIELD ALREADY: Binghamton has four players that have logged time on the infield and in the outfield: Arismendy Alcantara, Sam Haggerty, Jason Krizan, and Dario Pizzano.

