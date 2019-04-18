Sens Score Five in the Second En Route to 5-3 Win

The Senators scored five runs on seven hits in the second inning and the pitching staff combined to retire 19 of the final 20 Reading Fightin Phils in the Sens 5-3 Thursday night. The win was the Senators fourth straight and improved their record to 13-2. Reading fell to 6-6 with the loss. Tyler Mapes earned the win going five innings and three relievers combined to shut down the Fightin Phils. Luis Garcia, Adrian Sanchez, Ian Sagdal and Rhett Wiseman all had run scoring hits in the second inning.

Turning Point

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, the Senators had one on and one out when Tyler Mapes came to the plate. He lined a 1-0 pitch to left for a base hit and the flood gates opened. The Sens had six straight hits and then a two-out double by Rhett Wiseman to cap the five-run rally.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes earned the win going the first five innings. Mapes threw 83 pitches, 55 for strikes. He struck out five and walked one. Taylor Guilbeau followed with a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Jordan Mills pitched two innings and allowed a walk but then retired six straight batters. Aaron Barrett went 1-2-3 in the ninth for his third save.

With the Gavel

Luis Garcia, Adrian Sanchez, and Ian Sagdal all had two hits and at least one RBI. Tyler Goeddel also had two hits. Drew Ward, Rhett Wiseman and Tyler Mapes all chipped in with a hit. The Senators seven hits in the second is second most in an inning this season.

Filibusters

Tres Barrera had his hitting streak snapped at nine games with going hitless Thursday night.

After 15 games, this is the best start in modern Sens history (since 1987).

Harrisburg is 4-0 against divisional opponents.

On Deck

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their three-game series Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Harrisburg sends LH Ben Braymer to the hill opposed by RH Ramon Rosso for Reading.

