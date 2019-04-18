Early Long Balls Do in Erie, Drop Game One to Binghamton 7-5

April 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves were unable to ride the high of their first three-game win streak of 2019, falling just short at UPMC Park to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-5. Alex Faedo took his first loss of the season as the right-hander was tagged for seven runs (all earned) in just 4.0 innings.

A Binghamton team that entered the series with just three combined home runs, blasted four in the first two frames off of Faedo and jumped out to an early lead. Sam Haggerty led off the game with a solo shot to right-center and after a Andres Gimenez double, Will Toffey ripped a two-run homer to left-center and it was 3-0 after a half inning.

Derek Hill led off the bottom of the first with a double and stole third, allowing Isaac Parades to bring Hill in with a sacrifice fly and make it 3-1.

The long balls kept coming in the Rumble Ponies second when Braxton Lee took Faedo deep to straightaway center to lead off the inning. Then, with two outs, Giminez lined one over the net in right field and Binghamton led 5-1.

Erie cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth with two solo home runs from Kody Eaves and Daniel Pinero, both their first of the season, but again Binghamton had a response. Faedo allowed the first two batters to reach and was knocked from the game in the top of the fourth, giving way to Anthony Castro. The right-hander struck out two (of his five) batters and then allowed a two-RBI single to Dario Pizzano to provide a 7-3 Rumble Ponies cushion.

A final rally would come in the eighth as the SeaWolves got a one-out walk and single from Hill and Paredes. Eaves followed with a frozen-rope double down the right field line and cut the deficit to two. The Erie designated hitter finished with a game-high three RBI.

Despite allowing the first two men to reach in the bottom of the ninth, Binghamton closer Stephen Villines retired the next three and earned his third save in as many opportunities.

Tomorrow night, the SeaWolves will send RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 5.70) to the mound against RHP Ryder Ryan (0-0, 3.38), first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET. Game two of three can be heard on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM, SeaWolves.com, or seen on MiLB.TV.

First 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a commemorative 25 Seasons long-sleeve SeaWolves T-Shirt. There will also be Happy Hour where fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

BINGHAMTON (5-4) 7-13-0

ERIE (7-4) 5-8-1

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.