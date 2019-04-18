Parker the Rally Pig to Make One-Night Return to the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced former team mascot Parker the Rally Pig will make a one-night return to The Diamond on Tuesday, April 23 as the guest of honor at the club's Retirement Party celebration. Fans will have the opportunity to visit Parker and sign his official retirement card. The event will also feature a "race car driver" T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,500 fans 15 and older presented by CBS 6 and media partners Big 98.5 and Boomer Magazine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

"We never had the chance to publicly celebrate Parker's retirement, so this occasion is the perfect opportunity to do so," said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "So many fans have fond memories of Parker, and we are grateful he is able to join us for one night during our 10th season."

Parker officially retired from his role as the Flying Squirrels' rally pig prior to the start of the 2016 season. He currently resides at a farm in Chester, Va.

Originally known as "Piggy 3" from Broken Road Farm in Amelia Courthouse, Va., Parker was chosen by Parney from a group of four piglets at the Pig Pickin' Contest during the team's inaugural Fan Fest in 2011. The name Parker was selected from a Pig Namin' Contest poll conducted in conjunction with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which received nearly 6,000 total votes. The winning moniker collected more than 3,000 votes. Parker was publicly introduced as the organization's third mascot on March 30, 2011, at the time joining Nutzy and former jovial acorn mascot Zinger.

During Parker's five seasons rallying the Flying Squirrels, the team amassed a 206-148 home record. However, he was perhaps most remembered for an impromptu dash around The Diamond during a game in 2013, which was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter.

