Weekly Report: Clean Sweep in Cleveland

February 12, 2024







The Checkers bounced back in a big way over the weekend, going into Cleveland and sweeping the Monsters with two impressive victories.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

23-20-4-0

Home record

11-11-2-0

Road record

12-9-2-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

3-7-0-0

Division Standings

5th

Conference Standings

7th

League Standings

13th

Checkers 4, Monsters 3 (OT)

The Checkers found themselves in a deep hole heading into the third period in their first matchup with Cleveland, but were able to roar back, erase the three-goal deficit and force overtime. Mackie Samoskevich was the hero in the extra frame, following up his own shot and putting home the rebound to give Charlotte a big road victory.

Checkers 4, Monsters 1

Charlotte didn't need a comeback in the following night's rematch, throttling the Monsters to pick up a weekend sweep. After jumping ahead with a pair in the first, the Checkers snuffed out Cleveland's response with another two tallies in the middle frame, then locked things down behind a stellar showing from Spencer Knight between the pipes.

QUICK HITS

FINDING GOALS

The Checkers broke out of their skid with back-to-back wins in Cleveland, and a big part of that bounce back was the resurgence of their offense. Coming off a stretch where they recorded two or fewer goals in six of the previous seven contests, they put up four goals in each contest against Cleveland.

The Checkers have seen the results when the offense is clicking - they are 21-1-1-0 this season when scoring at least three goals.

FIRING RUBBER

The Checkers continue to launch a high volume of shots this season. Saturday's win in Cleveland saw them record a season-best 46 shots, and they are now averaging the fourth most per game in the league. In fact, the Checkers have registered at least 30 shots on goal in 15 of their last 21 contests.

SOURDIF SCORES IN BUNCHES

Justin Sourdif picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's win over Cleveland, bringing his point total through 35 games to 24 - equal to his 48-game output as a rookie last season.

Sourdif now has seven multi-point outings this season.

SKOOG STEPS UP

Wilmer Skoog lit the lamp in both contests against the Monsters, giving him a tally in three consecutive games. That continues his red-hot tear since returning from a stint in the ECHL, as the rookie has 10 points in his last 12 games and his seven goals since Jan. 16 are tied for the second most in the AHL over that span.

Transactions

Incoming

Feb. 8 - Evan Cormier recalled from Florida (ECHL)

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 16.6% t-23rd

Penalty kill 84.3% t-5th

Goals per game 2.89 23rd

Shots per game 31.81 4th

Goals allowed per game 3.06 15th

Shots allowed per game 27.00 4th

Penalty minutes per game 11.15 28th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Lucas Carlsson (33), Mackie Samoskevich (29), Rasmus Asplund (25)

Goals Lucas Carlsson (13), Mackie Samoskevich (12), Zac Dalpe (11)

Assists Lucas Carlsson (20), Rasmus Asplund (19), Mackie Samoskevich (17)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (5), Justin Sourdif, Wilmer Skoog (4)

Shorthanded goals Justin Sourdif, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Lucas Carlsson (5), Gerry Mayhew (4), Three tied (2)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (189), Zac Dalpe (111), Rasmus Asplund (91)

Penalty minutes Lucas Carlsson (50), Riley Bezeau (49), Justin Sourdif (40)

Plus/minus Patrick Khodorenko (+9), Matt Kiersted (+4), Justin Sourdif, Casey Fitzgerald (+3)

Wins Spencer Knight (15)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.02), Spencer Knight (2.70), Ludovic Waeber (3.09)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.930), Spencer Knight (.897), Ludovic Waeber (.887)

