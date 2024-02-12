Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 12th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack returned from the All-Star break with two games at the XL Center this past weekend against regional rivals. The Pack split their two outings, and are now 2-3-0-0 on their season-long, six-game homestand.

The Pack will conclude the homestand on Friday night against the Laval Rocket in the first game of a three-in-three weekend.

Friday, February 9th, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (4-1 W): The Wolf Pack made it four straight and five out of six in the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Friday night, knocking off the rival Islanders by a score of 4-1.

Julien Gauthier opened the scoring just 39 seconds in for the Islanders, tipping a Robin Salo shot by Louis Domingue for his first goal as an Islander on his first shift. Domingue was perfect from there, stopping the final 36 Islanders shots to win his 13th game of the season.

Ryder Korczak tied the game 13:20 into the second period, deflecting a Matthew Robertson shot for his fifth goal of the season. The powerplay marker was the first of four unanswered goals for the Wolf Pack.

Brennan Othmann sniped home the eventual game-winning goal at 18:35 of the second period, taking a pass from Brett Berard and ripping a shot from the high slot.

Bobby Trivigno and Adam Sýkora both added insurance markers in the third period, with Sýkora's marker coming at 18:55 via an empty net.

Saturday, February 10th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (1-4 L): The script was flipped on Saturday night, as the Pack fell 4-1 to the rival Bruins.

Georgii Merkulov opened the scoring 13:48 in, sniping a shot from the slot for his 18th goal of the season. Patrick Brown then potted the game-winning goal at 1:42 of the second period on a three-on-one, as he one-timed a setup pass from Jayson Megna.

Megna then made it 3-0 at 6:21, converting on a shorthanded breakaway for his 12th goal of the season.

Othmann made it goals in two straight games when he fired a sharp-angle one-timer at 8:38 of the second period, notching his 13th goal of the season. The powerplay marker would be the only puck to beat Michael DiPietro, however.

John Farinacci put the game out of reach at 13:56 of the third period, deflecting a Brett Harrison pass by Dylan Garand for his eleventh goal of the campaign.

The season series between the Wolf Pack and Bruins is now split 3-3, with each team picking up two victories in Hartford.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack penalty kill went a perfect 10-for-10 over the weekend. The club has killed off 84.8% of their shorthanded situations this season. That ranks fourth in the AHL behind the Hershey Bears (87.6%), Abbotsford Canucks (85.4%), and Utica Comets (85.1%).

Othmann's powerplay goal on Saturday night was his eighth of the season. He is currently tied with Texas' Kyle McDonald for the most powerplay goals among rookies in the league.

Othmann's 33 points (13 g, 20 a) this season are tied for third among rookies with Calgary's Matt Coronato and Ontario's Brandt Clarke.

Rookie forward Brett Berard is currently on the longest point streak of his young career. Berard has six points (2 g, 4 a) during his current five-game streak.

Berard has 15 points (7 g, 8 a) in his last 16 games played dating back to December 30th.

After going 2-for-9 over the weekend, the Wolf Pack powerplay remains the number one unit in the Eastern Conference and third-best overall in the AHL. They trail only the Henderson Silver Knights (23.8%) and Texas Stars (23.5%).

Starting Friday night, the Wolf Pack will enter their busiest stretch of the season. The club will play six games in eight nights. Three of the games will be at home, while the other three will see the Pack visit Bridgeport, Providence, and Springfield.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, February 16th, 2024, Vs. Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2 beers & $2 hot dogs)

Saturday, February 17th, 2024, @ Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., Total Mortgage Arena)

Sunday, February 18th, 2024, @ Providence Bruins (4:05 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion)

