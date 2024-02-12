Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide

The Roadrunners begin a two-game series against the Los Angeles Kings affiliate Ontario Reign on Friday, February 16, currently at second place in the Pacific Division by one point behind the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The last time these two teams faced on January 27 and January 28 at the TCC, the two-game series saw a total of 188 penalty minutes between both sides.

Friday, February 16: Tucson vs Ontario, 7:00 pm

On Friday, February 16, the Roadrunners are offering Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs once again that include four tickets and a $25 gift card to Rudy's HERE. In addition, $10 College Night Tickets are still available HEREfor Pima Community College and University of Arizona Students.

Saturday, February 17: Tucson vs Ontario, 7:00 pm

On Saturday, February 17, the Roadrunners have their Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by DentalPros for Kids 12 and under when they enter the arena while supplies last. Arrive early for Tucson's most popular promotion of the year.

Friday, February 23: Tucson vs Bakersfield, 7:00 pm

On Friday, February 23, the Roadrunners host Swiftie Night and Dusty's Birthday Party with a special ticket package offer that includes a Roadrunners friendship bracelet; $10 College Night Tickets for students and $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers and Discounted Hot Dogs also return to the TCC for the game.

Saturday, February 24: Tucson vs Bakersfield, 7:00 pm

On Saturday, February 24, Tucson hosts Hockey Day in Arizona where Coyotes/Roadrunners alumni play the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey Team for a 4:30 p.m. face-off. The Roadrunners, who play the Condors at 7:00 p.m., will wear throwback specialty jerseys that commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roadrunners Hockey in Arizona. Game tickets include admission to both games.

For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun

