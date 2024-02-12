Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Raivis Ansons has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Ansons, 22, has appeared in 10 games for the Penguins this season. The second-year pro picked up two goals and two assists for four points in those contests. With Wheeling, Ansons gathered two goals and an assist in eight games this season.

A 2020 fifth-round pick (149th overall) by Pittsburgh, Ansons played in 44 games as a rookie for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, earning two goals and four assists for six points. Both of his first two AHL goals came while skating shorthanded.

Prior to turning pro with the Penguins, Ansons won a Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022. The Rîga, Latvia native posted five points (1G-4A) in four games during the tournament after leading the Sea Dogs with five points (2G-3A) during the QMJHL Playoffs.

