Monsters and American Red Cross Host Blood Drive on February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will join together with the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive on Tuesday, February 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans are encouraged to help make the ultimate assist in donating blood as the Red Cross continues to experience a blood shortage.

All donors from the blood drive will receive a special edition 'Make The Ultimate Assist' Monsters T-Shirt, four tickets to a future Monsters game and an Amazon gift card courtesy of the Red Cross. Appointments to give blood can be made here.

At the end of January, the Monsters teamed up with the Red Cross and Kathleen Vogelhuber to present Blood Donor Awareness Night in partnership with truenorth. The cause and blood drive were spearheaded by Kathleen, who is the wife of Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, after witnessing her brother's life saved due to blood transfusions.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, meet height and weight requirements and be in generally good health. First time donors will find the entire process simple and only taking an hour out of their day. Before donating blood, donors should get a good night's sleep, drink plenty of fluid and eat within 2-3 hours. More common questions and answers about donating blood can be found here.

The Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage as severe winter weather has further impacted the ability to rebuild the blood supply. Blood donors are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

Generous blood donors are vital to ensuring those in need of transfusions have access to critical care. As a thank-you, all those who come to give Feb. 1-29, 2024, will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Heartfor details.

