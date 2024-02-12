Two Head to Nashville, Two Return to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forwards Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee. Additionally, the Predators have assigned forward Philip Tomasino to the Admirals and the Ads have recalled forward Cason Gicewicz from Atlanta (ECHL).

Afanasyev is amid the best statistical season of his AHL tenure, establishing career highs in goals (21) and points (42) and has matched his personal-best mark in assists (21). He ranks among the AHL's leaders in goals (tied for fifth) and points (tied for sixth) and sits first and second, respectively, in both categories for the Admirals, who won their franchise-record 14th straight game on Saturday vs. Texas. Afanasyev also leads the AHL in shorthanded goals (5); is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (5); and is second on Milwaukee in power-play goals (4). During the Admirals' current winning streak, which began on Jan. 5, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward has recorded 20 points (8g-12a), including seven multi-point efforts.

Jankowski leads Milwaukee and is third in the AHL in both assists (32) and points (47) through 40 games this season. He was named the AHL's Player of the Month for January after recording 18 points (7g-11a) and a +15 rating in 11 games, helping the Admirals go undefeated during the month. Since Milwaukee's 14-game winning streak began, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has posted seven multi-point performances, including two four-point efforts and a four-game multi-point streak from Jan. 13-24; he's also added two shorthanded goals during that span.

Tomasino returns to Milwaukee after spending much of the season with the Ads in 2022-23 where he collected 32 points (12g-20a) in 38 games during the regular season and then notched two goals and seven assists in 16 games in helping the team reach the Western Conference Finals. He shows 20 points (7g-13a) in 41 games with the Predators this season and has totaled 70 points in 148 career NHL contests.

Gicewicz has one goal in five games for the Admirals this season, his first with the club. He has played in 29 games with the Gladiators, recording six goals and dishing out 12 assists for 18 points and also accumulating 31 penalty minutes. In 122 career AHL games he shows 23 points (10g-13a) and 101 PIMs.

The Ads look to extend their franchise record winning-streak to 15 games when they host the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night with a special 6:30 pm start time.

