Checkers to Host Florida Panthers Night on February 17

The Charlotte Checkers will pay tribute to their NHL affiliate during Florida Panthers Night, presented by The Independence Fund, on Saturday, Feb. 17.

As part of the game, the Checkers will wear Florida Panthers jerseys that will be available in an online auction during the week of the game. The event will also feature giveaways, an appearance by Florida mascot Stanley C. Panther, and more.

As part of the Checkers' longstanding partnership with The Independence Fund, the Checkers will present Sergeant Cory Collins, a local United States Army veteran who lost part of his left leg while on deployment to Iraq in 2005, with an all-terrain tracked wheelchair during the game, enabling him to regain physical independence and mobility he lost as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device.

Additionally, representatives from the Checkers and Panthers will present The Independence Fund with a joint $15,000 donation from the Checkers Charitable Foundation and Panthers Foundation.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. game against the Springfield Thunderbirds are on sale now. From now through Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), a buy-one-get-one free ticket offer is available at charlottecheckers.com/datenight. Tickets are available for as low as $12.50.

