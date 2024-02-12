Nolan Stevens Departs Grand Rapids
February 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins center Nolan Stevens
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings and center Nolan Stevens on Monday mutually agreed to terminate his NHL contract. Stevens is now a free agent.
Stevens appeared in 31 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, logging 11 points (3-8-11), 20 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating. The 27-year-old has competed in 268 AHL games throughout six campaigns from 2018-24 and notched 130 points (48-82-130) and 97 penalty minutes. Stevens was selected with the 125th overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, the Brantford, Ontario, native spent four seasons at Northeastern University and accumulated 118 points (57-61-118) in 132 games, serving as captain during his senior season.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins center Nolan Stevens
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2024
- Nolan Stevens Departs Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Head to Canada - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Split Home Set with Comets in Return from All-Star Break - Belleville Senators
- Monsters and American Red Cross Host Blood Drive on February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland Monsters
- Weekly Report: Clean Sweep in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Two Head to Nashville, Two Return to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Weekly: Loaded Week for Hogs Features Fiesta Tuesday, Eras Night, and Hat Giveaway - Rockford IceHogs
- Glenn Gawdin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Glenn Gawdin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 12th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers to Host Florida Panthers Night on February 17 - Charlotte Checkers
- Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Nolan Stevens Departs Grand Rapids
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose
- Griffins Outlast Moose in 10-Round Shootout for Seventh Consecutive Victory
- The One with 'Friends Night'
- Griffins Ride Six-Game Win Streak into Weekend Series against Manitoba