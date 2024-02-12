Nolan Stevens Departs Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings and center Nolan Stevens on Monday mutually agreed to terminate his NHL contract. Stevens is now a free agent.

Stevens appeared in 31 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, logging 11 points (3-8-11), 20 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating. The 27-year-old has competed in 268 AHL games throughout six campaigns from 2018-24 and notched 130 points (48-82-130) and 97 penalty minutes. Stevens was selected with the 125th overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, the Brantford, Ontario, native spent four seasons at Northeastern University and accumulated 118 points (57-61-118) in 132 games, serving as captain during his senior season.

