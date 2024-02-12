IceHogs Weekly: Loaded Week for Hogs Features Fiesta Tuesday, Eras Night, and Hat Giveaway

After a historical weekend and two thrilling games at the BMO Center, the IceHogs continue their nine-game homestand with three matchups this week in the Stateline!

Another Fiesta Tuesday approaches when the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars on Feb. 13! Friday features the highly-anticipated Taylor Swift-themed Eras Night when the Chicago Wolves come back to town. On Saturday, Rockford squares off against the Grand Rapids Griffins for another Local Artist Hat Series giveaway! Check out the exciting week ahead in the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly.

3-2 Loss vs. Texas

2-1 Win vs. Chicago

Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Texas

Fiesta Tuesday presented by 96.7 The Eagle

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Chicago

IceHogs Eras Night: A Taylor Swift Tribute presented by 97ZOK

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids

Local Artist Hat Series - hat designed by Michael Laskonis presented by BMO

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

Numbers to Know

The IceHogs have earned points in four straight contests.

After two tallies on Saturday, Mike Hardman now leads the team with 13 goals.

6,438 fans packed the BMO Center on Saturday to witness Corey Crawford's number retirement and Rockford's 2-1 win.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Feb. 13 - Fiesta Tuesday

Enjoy $2 tacos along with $5 margaritas and $5 select craft beers on Fiesta Tuesday with media partner96.7 The Eagle!

Tickets to game on Feb. 13 vs. Texas

Tickets to game on Feb. 16 vs. Chicago

Feb. 16 - IceHogs Eras Night: A Taylor Swift Tribute & $2 Beer Friday

The first 1,500 fans will receive a an IceHogs friendship bracelet presented by 97ZOK.

Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Feb. 17 - Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO & Salute to the Arts Night

The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs Local Artist Hat Series hat giveaway presented by BMO.

Tickets to game on Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids

Hog Talk: Episode 9 - Kale Howarth

Listen on Apple Podcasts

IceHogs forward Kale Howarth is one of the team's biggest personalities, and he joined Hog Talk in the latest episode!

Saturday marked the IceHogs' biggest attendance of the season with 6,438 fans at the BMO Center to witness Corey Crawford's number retirement and Rockford's 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves.

Saturday's win over Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak for Rockford and gave the Hogs their first win of the season against the Wolves.

The IceHogs now have earned points in four straight games and are holding onto fourth place in the Central Division with 41 points. Rockford is seven points behind third-place Texas and four points ahead of fifth-place Chicago.

Mike Hardman scored both of Rockford's goals on Saturday and now leads the team with 13 red lights on the season. The contest marked the second two-goal night of his career.

Filip Roos picked up an assist on one of Hardman's goals against the Wolves, and the defenseman now has three helpers in his last three games.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 15 of 16 shots in the win on Saturday. The game marked the fifth occasion this season that Stauber has allowed two goals or less.

Rookie Colton Dach made his return to the lineup Saturday night after missing the previous 14 games while in concussion protocol.

The Hogs have a big opportunity on Tuesday to gain ground in the standings against a Texas team that is sitting directly ahead of them. Rockford is 1-2-1-0 against Texas this season.

Rookie Jalen Luypen leads all IceHogs with four points (0G, 4A) against the Stars this season.

The Hogs complete their nine-game homestand this weekend when they take on the Chicago Wolves and the Grand Rapids Griffins. Rockford is 1-2-2-1 through the first six games of the homestand.

Player Profile

# 30 Jaxson Stauber (G)

Jaxson Stauber is in his second professional season and his second with the IceHogs. The netminder spent two full seasons at Providence College before turning pro last season. Stauber also saw some action in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks last season and went 5-1-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Images from this story

