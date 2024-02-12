Glenn Gawdin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
February 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Glenn Gawdin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 11, 2024.
Coming out of the All-Star break, Gawdin led the Gulls with two goals and six assists (2-6=8) during their two-game weekend visit to Calgary.
On Friday afternoon, Gawdin scored once and added two assists (1-2=3) as San Diego blanked the Wranglers, 5-0. Then on Saturday, the Gulls ran their road points streak to five games (4-0-1-0) with a 7-4 victory over Calgary, led by Gawdin with a career-high five points on a goal and four assists (1-4=5). Five of Gawdin's eight points came on the power play as San Diego went 7-for-14 with the man advantage over the two games. Gawdin's five points match the Gulls' AHL franchise record for points in a game, tying Sam Carrick's effort on Nov. 25, 2018 at Stockton (3-2=5).
Gawdin has recorded 14-19=33 points in 42 games for the Gulls this season, his sixth pro campaign. The native of Richmond, B.C., has totaled 77-137=214 points in 300 career AHL games with San Diego and Stockton, and was an AHL All-Star during the 2019-20 season. Gawdin was originally a fourth-round pick by St. Louis in the 2015 NHL Draft and has appeared in 12 games in the NHL with Calgary and Anaheim, collecting one assist.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2024
- IceHogs Weekly: Loaded Week for Hogs Features Fiesta Tuesday, Eras Night, and Hat Giveaway - Rockford IceHogs
- Glenn Gawdin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Glenn Gawdin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 12th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers to Host Florida Panthers Night on February 17 - Charlotte Checkers
- Raivis Ansons Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.