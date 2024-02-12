Belleville Sens Split Home Set with Comets in Return from All-Star Break

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators returned from the AHL All-Star break and began a four-game homestand with a pair of visits from the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). The Sens were shut out on Friday, but came back for a big win on Saturday, as they continue to work to gain a foothold in the competitive American Hockey League North Division.

LAST WEEKS' RESULTS:

Friday February 9, 2024: Belleville Senators - 0 vs Utica Comets - 2

The Belleville Senators seemed to have their legs coming out of the All-Star Break but ran into a hot goaltender and were shutout 2-0 by the Utica Comets on Friday night. Mads Sogaard made 29 saves in the Belleville net, in the losing cause.

Saturday February 10, 2024: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Utica Comets - 4

The Belleville Senators got some payback against another divisional rival and picked a pair of important points, as they knocked off the Utica Comets 5-4 in a back-and-forth affair at CAA Arena on Saturday. The win split the two-game weekend set between the Sens and Comets and marks the halfway point in their eight-game season series, as the Senators celebrated Women in Hockey Night.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

Standings, stats and transactions as of Feb.12/24

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 32 (16 G + 16 A)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 16

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette, #22 Garrett Pilon - 18

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 7

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #25 Tyler Kleven - +7

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.34

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .924

TRANSACTIONS

NONE

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday February 14, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday February 16, 2024 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday February 17, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Monday February 19, 2024 vs Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) - 2:00 p.m. ET (Belly's Birthday Bash)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

