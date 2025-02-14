Weekend Series Opens with Loss to Wheat Kings

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - The Warriors pushed late but could not finish off a comeback as they fell 6-3 to the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre

Five minutes into the game, Nolan Paquette broke up a Brandon clearing attempt in the Wheat Kings' zone. The puck bounced to Lyndan Lakovic who stick-handled his way from the left wall to the right circle. He was able to push the puck towards the net where Owen Berge was able to knock in his tenth of the season.

Just shy of three minutes later, the Wheat Kings tossed a shot from the blue line that was deflected by Marcus Nguyen, tying the game at one. Brandon kept pushing, and less than two minutes later Matteo Michels scored to give the Wheat Kings the lead, and then 39 seconds later Jordan Gavin made it 3-1 for the visitors.

54 seconds into the second period, Marcus Nguyen scored his second of the game for the Wheat Kings. Brandon would go up by four with a power-play goal from Nicholas Johnson close to the nine-minute mark.

Despite the big deficit entering the third period, the Warriors continued to battle and create pressure inside the Brandon zone.

With six and a half minutes left in regulation, the Warriors flung the puck towards the Brandon net. The puck went off Krzysztof Macias and landed on the stick of Pavel McKenzie on the right side of the net where he scored his 15th goal.

On the power play inside the final two minutes, Ethan Hughes set up Lyndon Lakovic in the right circle where he scored his team-leading 18th goal, pulling the Warriors to within two.

In the final minute, Moose Jaw pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. However, a turnover high in the Brandon zone was picked up by Joby Baumuller who lifted the puck into the empty net to silence the Warriors.

Lynden Lakovic led the Warriors with a goal and two points, and Nolan Flamand led the Wheat Kings with three assists.

Moose Jaw outshot the Wheat Kings 33-30, they were 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

This weekend series continues Saturday in Manitoba, the squad returns home Monday afternoon for a Family Day game against the Prince Albert Raiders starting at 2:00 pm.

