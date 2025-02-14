Preview: Chiefs Travel to Kennewick for Rivalry Match-Up against Ams Friday Night
February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kennewick, Wash. - The Chiefs travel to Kennewick Friday night to take on the Tri-City Americans in the first of back-to-back contests this weekend against their divisional rivals. The teams haven't faced each other since December 31 when the Chiefs skated to a 4-0 shutout victory on the road. Spokane's top three scorers against the Ams this year are Shea Van Olm (4G-3A), Rasmus Ekström (2G-3A), and Berkly Catton (2G-1A). So far, the Chiefs are 2-2-0-0 against Tri-City and will face the Ams six more times before the end of the regular season.
LOCATION: Toyota Center
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
