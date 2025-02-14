Chiefs Shot Through the Heart as Comeback Falls Short in Shootout

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - Spokane made the short trip to Kennewick on Friday night for the first of four games against the Americans over the next eight days.

Most of the first period was played in the Americans' zone with the Chiefs taking 10 shots on target against the Tri-City goaltender. It was the Americans getting on the board first with Elick finding MacAdams for the tap-in at 9:46.

The Chiefs could not quite click offensively in the first, getting called for three off-sides and failing to score on the only power play chance of the period.

In the second period it was Cam Parr leveling a huge, and clean, hit at center ice before dropping the mitts with Abougouche. After the ensuing instigator penalty was leveled against the Tri-City defenseman, Spokane was able to breakthrough for their first goal of the game.

The assist for Catton gives him points in the last 13 consecutive games while Crampton now has five points over the past three games.

The Americans would answer just a few minutes later with a goal from Grady Martin at 7:51 to retake the lead.

The Chiefs would continue to build the pressure with a strong forecheck, but would head to the third period down by one.

In the third period it was the star combination of Catton and Cristall combining for another special goal at 5:28.

Chiefs defenseman Saige Weinstein also picked up an assist on the play.

The Americans would answer right back with a pair goals, including a fortunate deflection off a Chiefs' defender. Max Curran and Jaxen Adam were credited with the goals at 6:32 and 6:56 to make it a 4-2 game.

Spokane would not quit, as Berkly Catton found space on the right dot.

Cristall turned provider on Catton's 31st of the season while Saige Weinstein picked up another helper.

With the net empty and less than a minute to play, the Chiefs managed to find a late tying goal yet again, from Brayden Crampton.

For the third straight game, the Spokane Chiefs would head to a 5-minute three-on-three overtime period. Both teams were cautious in the bonus frame, and the game was sent to a shootout. Cristall and Preston were denied on their attempts with the Americans finding the net twice to win.

The points attributed to the four goals scored by the Chiefs were limited to just four players as Cristall (2G, 2A) and Catton (1G, 3A) each tallied four points. Crampton (1G, 1A) and Weinstein (2A) also made the scoresheet. Tri-City never managed more than six shots on goal in a period with Spokane dominating 42-18 on shots.

The two teams will play in Spokane tomorrow night for the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer game. Doors will open at a special 3:30 PM early start for a Spokane Women's Hockey exhibition game, followed by the Chiefs game at 6:05. Spokane will be wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off on the concourse throughout the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting long-time charity partner, Every Woman Can PNW. Fans must have a ticket to the Chiefs game to enter the building early and watch the exhibition game.

