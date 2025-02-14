Oil Kings Fall to Rebels for First Time this Season

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 3-1 decision to the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night in Red Deer.

It was the Oil Kings first loss in regulation in February, now at a 3-1-1-0 record in the month.

While they may have been outshot 15-5 in the first period, the Oil Kings were the ones to draw first blood as Gavin Hodnett's 24th of the year was scored on the powerplay about halfway through the period.

However, in the second period, the Rebels got a pair of goals, one from Samuel Drancak and the other from Kalan Lind to make it a 2-1 game through 40 minutes of hockey.

The Oil Kings would press hard in the third, outshooting the Rebels 12-4 but were unable to find the equalizer. Talon Brigley added an empty netter to give the Rebels the 3-1 lead.

Alex Worthington stopped 25 shots in the Edmonton crease tonight, while the Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday night as they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.