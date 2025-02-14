Raiders Dispatch Broncos

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - A tough third period saw the Swift Current Broncos drop their second straight game in a road loss to the Prince Albert Raiders 6-1 at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night.

The Raiders got on the board early in the first period on a broken play leading to a Lukas Dragicevic shot beating Joey Rocha at 4:01 giving the Raiders the lead. A late penalty call to the Broncos would see the Raider strike with just six seconds left in the period to give the East Division leaders the advantage heading to the second.

Swift Current would get on the board in the second period when Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would be the benefactor on a Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) effort to get the Broncos within a single shot at 13:43. Swift Current would get a late 5-on-3 power play but couldn't solve Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand putting them down 2-1 heading to the final frame.

Tomas Mrsic would put the Raiders up early in the third period after a brilliant save by Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) at 5:56 gave the Raiders a two-goal lead and they'd add to it again minutes later as Brayden Dube on another Raider power play would re-direct his 24th of the season at 8:42. The Raiders wouldn't let off the gas as captain Justice Christensen would blast a pair of goals in the later stages of the third period as Prince Albert would finish off the Broncos 6-1 and put themselves six points up on the Broncos for top spot in the division. With the loss, Swift Current dropped their record to 27-22-1-1 on the campaign and will look to regain some ground on the division tomorrow when they host the Saskatoon Blades who also are tied for first in the East Saturday night at InnovationPlex.

