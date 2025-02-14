Comeback Complete, Hawks Beat Wild 6-5 in Overtime

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Winterhawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski recorded four points on the road, the fourth time he's produced four or more points in a game this season, and the Winterhawks surged back from a third-period deficit to beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-5 in overtime on Friday night.

The win represented the Hawks' fourth victory against Wenatchee in five meetings this season.

Game #51: Portland (6) at Wenatchee (5)

SOG: POR (25) - WEN (30)

PP: POR (1/3) - WEN (0/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (25/30) - Garrett (19/25)

SCORING:

WEN - Luka Shcherbyna (19)

WEN - Tye Spencer (15) (shorthanded)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (33) from Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair (power play)

WEN - Reid Andresen (5) from Radoslav Dimitrov and Eastyn Mannix

POR - Alex Weiermair (13) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski

WEN - Miles Cooper (18) from Lukas McCloskey and Reid Andresen

POR - Jordan Duguay (11) from Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni

WEN - Miles Cooper (19) from Dawson Seitz and Reid Andresen

POR - Carsyn Dyck (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (34) from Carter Sotheran and Diego Buttazzoni

POR - Josh Zakreski (31) from Joel Plante and Carter Sotheran (overtime)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Wenatchee Wild jumped out to a quick, two-goal lead over the Hawks on its home ice thanks to goals by two veteran forwards. Not even a minute later, the Winterhawks responded in the 15th minute with a net-front, deflection goal by captain Kyle Chyzowski on the power play for his team-leading 33th goal of the year. With less than two minutes to play in the first, Reid Andresen crashed to the back post to regain the Wild's two-goal lead after the first period.

Alex Weiermair opened the second period scoring for his second point of the night moments after the Winterhawks successfully killed a penalty. Miles Cooper netted two more goals for the Wild and Jordan Duguay continued his goal-scoring prowess by banging in his 11th goal of the year and sixth goal of the New Year. The Wild held on to a 5-3 lead after two periods and they were previously 12-2-3-0 when leading after 40 minutes of hockey.

You can never count Portland out, however, as Carsyn Dyck deflected in a goal less than three minutes into the final period to make it a 5-4 game. At the midway point of the third frame, who else than Chyzowski to net the tying goal and his fourth point of the night.

In the overtime period, Josh Zakreski wired in the game-winning goal from the slot on a set-up from Joel Plante to give the Hawks their 29th win of the campaign and sixth comeback victory when trailing after two periods of play. Unsurprisingly, Portland is also 11-0-0-1 when scoring six or more goals this season.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks travel to Kent as they eye up a weekend sweep in a meeting against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6:05 p.m. PST. The game will also be televised locally on Portland's CW and on the Winterhawks Radio Network and WHL Live on CHL TV.

