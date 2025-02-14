Game Preview: Cougars vs. Silvertips: 0

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars will try to extend their point streak to seven, as they battle the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

When: Friday, Feb. 14

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 30-15-4-2 (66 Points, 2nd - BC Division, 4th - Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 8

Silvertips Record: 37-9-4-2 (81 Points, 1st - US Division, 1st - Western Conference & Western Hockey League)

Silvertips Last Game: A 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, Feb. 8

Last Game...

- Josh Ravensbergen earned his fifth consecutive win, stopping 31 of 33

- Matteo Danis extended his point streak to four games

- Riley Heidt scored in the win, and now owns five goals, and seven assists in his last five games

Previous Meetings vs. EVT This Season...

January 18 - Despite a terrific performance from Josh Ravensbergen, the Cougars dropped a 4-1 decision to the Silvertips.

Home Sweet Home...

- The Cougars already lead the Western Conference in home ice win percentage (.780), and are 17-3-3-2 at home. They'll look to extend those numbers tonight.

- Mark Lamb's group has won 7 of their last 8 home games at CN Centre entering tonight.

In Goal...

- Entering the weekend, the Cougars have been getting tremendous goaltending performances from both Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk. Should the Cougars go to 'The Berger', he would enter Friday's game with victories in his last four starts, and is currently tied for first in wins among all WHL goaltenders with 26.

On the Other Side...

This weekend will feature e exceptional-status 15-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont makes his way to the BC Northern Capital.

DuPoint has registered over 50 points thus far this season, marking him the first WHL defenceman to do so since Scott Niedermayer in 1989. DuPont is also a year younger than Niedermayer was at the time of this record.

The 'Tips enter the weekend with the top record in the WHL, sporting a 37-9-4-3 record. They have been led offensively by 2025 draft-eligible prospect Carter Bear, who owns 76 points (37-39-76) in 46 games.

Injury/Roster Updates:

- Forward Ben Riche looks like he could return to the Cougars lineup as soon as this weekend. Riche has been sidelined since Jan. 28 with an upper-body-injury and has been day-to-day.

- Defenceman Bauer Dumanski remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan serves his sixth game of his 10-game suspension he received on Jan. 28 against Swift Current.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cougars conclude the weekend set tomorrow night against the Silvertips and then gear up for Family Day matinee in Langley against the Vancouver Giants.

- Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Everett | 6:00 pm | Tickets

