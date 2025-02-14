Game Day Preview: Broncos Set Sights on Raiders in East Division Push

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (27-21-1-1) look to claw closer to first in the East Division standings when they head to the Art Hauser Centre against the division leading Prince Albert Raiders (28-18-3-1) Friday night.

The Broncos are coming off a mid-week loss at home to the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday at home by a count of 7-4. While the Raiders also saw a loss on Wednesday night at home against the Medicine Hat Tigers. With 14 games left in the regular season, Swift Current begins the weekend just four points back of Prince Albert & Saskatoon for first in the division and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Broncos will look for their first win against Prince Albert since November 1 when they won in Prince Albert 9-3.

You can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck drop is 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 27-21-1-1 Home: 16-8-1-0 Away: 11-13-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 9-5-1-0 Home: 4-1-1-0 Away: 6-4-0-0

LAST GAME 7-4 L vs Wheat Kings: The Broncos lost their first regulation game at home in the second half of the WHL season Tuesday against Brandon, Carlin Dezainde scored his 150th career WHL point in the loss while Connor Dale had a 2 assist night and Hunter Mayo had a goal and an assist in the loss.

VS RAIDERS: This is the seventh of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. Prince Albert took the most recent match-up at the Art Hauser Centre 7-1 over the Broncos. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-64-12-10 with five ties and on the road against the Raiders are 47-34-10-3 (four ties). Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert (2-1 PA) March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current (7-5 PA)

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert (7-1 PA)

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

