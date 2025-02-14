Oil Kings Visit Rebels to Open Family Day Weekend

February 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open a busy Family Day Weekend tonight as they travel to Red Deer to take on the Rebels.

Edmonton is coming off a 5-2 win over the Regina Pats on Wednesday night and are now 3-0-1-0 in the month of February. Heading into the weekend, the Oil Kings are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19-2-2 record, and 60 points, tied with sixth place Saskatoon and just one point up on seventh place Brandon.

Defenceman Ethan MacKenzie will look to keep things rolling with his hot stick, earning three points on Wednesday and gathering five points during a three-game point streak.

The Rebels are currently 20-27-4-2 on the year, currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, currently 10 points back of the Swift Current Broncos for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Rebels have also won four of their last six contests, but they're coming off a Wednesday night loss to Lethbridge.

Meanwhile, the season series has swayed in Edmonton's favour this year with the Oil Kings earning a 5-0-0-0 record against Red Deer this season, scoring 28 goals including at least five in each game. The last tiem the two clubs met was on December 29 in Edmonton with the Oil Kings coming away with an 8-2 victory.

Tonight opens up a stretch of three games in four nights for the Oil Kings, and continues a stretch of four games in six nights as well.

Game time from the Centrium in Red Deer is 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.