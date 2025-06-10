Week 3 Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

It's been 3 weeks of action and Phee has already been named Player of the Week twice

Napheesa Collier keeps dominating with 23 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, leading the @MinnesotaLynx to a perfect 2-0 week and an flawless 9-0 season start!

