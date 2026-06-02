Week 13 Player of the Week: Christian Sorto: USL Championship
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 13 of the 2026 regular season, with San Antonio FC forward Christian Sorto named the Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after bagging a pair of goals in his side's 4-4 draw against Sporting Club Jacksonville last Wednesday night.
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