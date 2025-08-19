Week 11 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson

Another week, another dominant showing

A'ja Wilson earns her fourth Western Conference Player of the Week honor this season after averaging 27.0 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 2.3 BPG!

