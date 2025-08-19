Week 11 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Another week, another dominant showing
A'ja Wilson earns her fourth Western Conference Player of the Week honor this season after averaging 27.0 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 2.3 BPG!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
