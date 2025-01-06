Wednesday Is Syngenta Farmers Night

Wednesday, January 8th is Sygenta Farmers Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Erie Otters come to town. Syngenta - a sponsor of your Storm for over 20 years and a proud OHL sponsor - is thanking local farmers for all their hard work - giving out 1,500 'Thank a Farmer' clapper signs and they're hosting over 100 local farmers at the game.

Wednesday will also be our first 'Ones'day promotion of the season, including $1 Hot Dogs with any regular-price food or beverage purchase and $1 special edition Storm T-shirt with any regular price purchase at Spyke's (200 t-shirts available per 'Ones'day game - only applies to special edition Storm t-shirt).

Tickets to Wedesday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON. Please note Wednesday's game features a 6:37pm puck drop.

About Syngenta

Syngenta focuses on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta is a global company with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. 30,000 employees, in more than 100 countries are working to transform how crops are grown and protected.

