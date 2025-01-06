22 CHL Players Earn Medals at 2025 World Juniors

OTTAWA, ON - Tonight, in Ottawa, Ontario, 22 players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) proudly took home medals at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Headlining the list was Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts / OHL), Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), and Carey Terrance (Erie Otters / OHL) who helped the United States defeat Finland 4-3 in overtime during Sunday's gold medal game. The victory gave the United States consecutive gold medals at the World Juniors for the first time in their program's history. Terrance led all CHL skaters on Team USA with two goals in seven tournament games.

A record seven CHL players represented Finland at this year's World Juniors as the Finns earned their 18th medal in tournament history by taking home silver. Forward Jesse Nurmi (London Knights / OHL) led that group of seven CHL skaters on Team Finland in scoring with five points (2G-3A in 7 GP). He was followed by London Knights forward Kasper Halttunen (1G-3A in 7 GP) and Barrie Colts forward Emil Hemming (2G-2A in 7 GP) who each had four points during the tournament.

Earlier during the day, Team Czechia and its 12 CHL players earned their country's third consecutive World Juniors medal by besting Sweden in the bronze medal game 3-2. Czech forward Jakub Stancl (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) recorded his tournament-leading seventh goal of the 2025 World Juniors, while OHL alumnus Eduard Salé (Barrie Colts & Kitchener Rangers) tallied the winner in the 14-round shootout to secure a third-place finish for Czechia. It is the first time in Czechia's history that they have won three straight medals at a World Juniors.

In addition to leading the 2025 World Juniors with seven goals, Stancl finished as the CHL's leading scoring leader at the event with 10 points (7G-3A) - one point shy of the tournament leader. Stancl was also the lone CHL skater to be named to the 2025 World Juniors All-Star Team as he was one of the three forwards selected to the team by members of the media.

Meanwhile, Canadian goalie Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) led all netminders with a 1.76 goals-against average, a .936 save percentage, and two shutouts. Not too far behind him was Latvian goalie Linards Feldbergs (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL), whose .929 save percentage ranked third at the 2025 World Juniors.

Additionally, among those chosen as the top three players of the tournament for their country, there were nine CHL skaters selected including goalie Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), defenceman Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades / WHL), and forward Brayden Yager (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) for Canada; defenceman Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and forward Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) for Germany; goalie Linards Feldbergs (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL), defenceman Peteris Bulans (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL), and Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) for Latvia; and forward Léo Braillard (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) for Switzerland.

In total, 63 CHL players participated in the 2025 World Juniors (see complete list of players below), which represented over 25% of the players who competed at the tournament - the most of any development hockey league in the world. The CHL was also the only league in the world to feature one player from all 10 participating countries at the 2025 World Juniors.

Of the 63 CHL players, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) leads the way with 27 competing in the tournament. They were followed by the Western Hockey League (WHL) which had 22 players at the event, while the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) had 14 players competing at the 2025 World Juniors. The 63 CHL players were also more than double the next-closest development league (NCAA - 26).

QUICK FACTS

Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) became the sixth U.S. player to ever win a World Junior gold medal along with a Memorial Cup title - joining Tyler Parsons (London Knights / OHL), Jeremy Bracco (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Cam Fowler (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Tyler Johnson (Spokane Chiefs / WHL), and Danny Fritsche (London Knights / OHL) achieve the feat.

The 2025 World Juniors marked the first time Finland ever had seven CHL players representing their country at a World Juniors. The previous record was six, which was set in 2017 (Olli Juolevi, Vili Saarijärvi, Juuso Välimäki, Janne Kuokkanen, Julius Nättinen & Petrus Palmu)

This past summer, a record 15 Finnish players were drafted at the 2024 CHL Import Draft, including Emil Pieniniemi (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Jesse Nurmi (London Knights / OHL), and Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), who all three were part of Finland's silver-medal performance at the 2025 World Juniors.

At 17 years and seven days old, Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) became the eighth youngest player to suit up for Team Canada at a World Juniors.

At 17 years, three months, and 22 days old, Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) became the third youngest defenceman to play for Team Canada at a World Juniors.

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) became only the fourth 17-year-old goalie to see game action for Team Canada at a World Juniors.

Czech forward Jakub Stancl (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) moved into a tie for fourth among Czechia's all-time scoring leaders at the World Juniors with 16 points (11G-5A) over 14 career tournament games; he also ranks tied for third in goals (11) among Czechia skaters all-time at the World Juniors.

Czech captain Eduard Salé (OHL alumnus / Barrie Colts & Kitchener Rangers) moved into second on Czechia's all-time scoring leaders at the World Juniors with 21 points (10G-11A) over 21 career tournament games.

63 CHL PLAYERS COMPETED AT THE 2025 WORLD JUNIORS

GOLD - U.S.A. (3)

(G) Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Carey Terrance (Erie Otters / OHL)

(F) Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

SILVER - FINLAND (7)

(D) Emil Pieniniemi (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(D) Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Kasper Halttunen (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Emil Hemming (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Julius Miettinen (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

(F) Jesse Nurmi (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

BRONZE - CZECHIA (12)

(G) Jabuk Milota (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

(D) Jakub Fibigr (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Matteo Koči (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

(D) Vojtech Port (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

(D) Marek Rocak (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Miroslav Holinka (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Adam Jecho (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Dominik Petr (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

(F) Pavel Simek (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Jakub Stancl (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Adam Zidlicky (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

CANADA (24)

(G) Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

(G) Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Beau Akey (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(D) Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(D) Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(D) Sawyer Mynio (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

(D) Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(D) Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL)

(F) Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

(F) Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Ethan Gauthier (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

(F) Tanner Howe (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

(F) Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(F) Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

(F) Carson Rehkopf (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

(F) Brayden Yager (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

GERMANY (3)

(D) Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(D) Rio Kaiser (Peterborough Petes / OHL)*

(F) David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(F) Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

*signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement following his time at the 2025 WJHC

KAZAKHSTAN (1)

(F) Asanali Sarkenov (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

LATVIA (4)

(G) Linards Feldbergs (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

(D) Peteris Bulans (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(D) Harijs Cjunskis (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

(F) Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

SLOVAKIA (3)

(D) Jakub Chromiak (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

(D) Peter Valent (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

(F) Juraj Pekarcik (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

SWEDEN (2)

(D) Axel Hurtig (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

(F) Noel Nordh (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

SWITZERLAND (4)

(G) Ewan Huet (Regina Pats / WHL)

(D) Basile Sansonnens (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Léo Braillard (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

(F) Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

