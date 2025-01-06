Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz Named OHL Rookie of the Week

January 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording three goals, four assists, and seven points in four victories.

Belchetz kicked off the week with a pair of assists on Thursday as the Spitfires secured a 9-5 home victory over the Guelph Storm. He remained productive on Saturday, picking up an assist before scoring the third period game winner to earn third star recognition in a 7-5 win against the Erie Otters. The 6-foot-5, 226lb. forward from Oakville, Ont. capped off the week with another goal on Sunday, helping the Western Conference-leading Spitfires edge the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 in overtime. Windsor now boasts a 29-7-2-1 record this season.

Selected first overall by Windsor in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program, the 2024 OHL Cup champion and MVP is excelling in his rookie campaign. He ranks second among all OHL rookies with 26 points (12-14-26) over 30 games. Belchetz won gold representing Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November, recording five points (4-1-5) in as many games.

Also considered for the award this week, Brooks Rogowski of the Oshawa Generals scored twice and added two assists over four games played. Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski was also a standout, playing to a 1-1 record including a shutout, along with a 1.97 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

