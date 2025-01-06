Greentree, Parsons and Belchetz Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, registering five goals, seven assists and 12 points over four victories.

Greentree captained the League-leading Spitfires to a four-win week, starting with a goal and three assists in a 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds on New Year's Eve, earning first star honours. On Thursday, he recorded a career-high five-point game with a goal and four assists to claim second star honours in a 9-5 win against the Guelph Storm. Greentree continued his strong play on Saturday, earning first star honours with two goals in a 7-5 triumph over the Erie Otters. He capped off the week on Sunday by netting the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Niagara IceDogs, earning first star honours once again and sealing a perfect week for the Spitfires.

A recently turned 19-year-old left-winger from Oshawa, Ont., Greentree leads all OHL players in points this season with 68 (29-39--68) in 38 games. Drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 216lb. forward has tallied 203 points (90-113-203) in 163 regular season games for Windsor. He was selected by the Spitfires in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Spitfires teammate and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas posted five goals and five assists in the four wins. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights was also a standout, recording 11 points (3-8-11) in three contests.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season, going 3-0-0-0, along with a 1.30 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage.

Turning aside 73 shots last week, Parsons made 23 saves on New Year's Eve, defeating the North Bay Battalion 5-2 to close out the year. He followed that up on Thursday by stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced, earning first star honours in a 2-1 overtime win against the Brantford Bulldogs. Parsons capped off the week with another victory on Friday, turning aside 23 of 24 shots to earn second star honours in a 3-1 win over the Erie Otters.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 23-6-1-0 on the season, leading all OHL netminders with a 2.03 goals-against average and ranking second in save percentage at .928, along with four shutouts over 30 games played. The former third-round pick (53rd overall) by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 60-38-5-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, and eight shutouts over 108 regular season games. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Zachary Jovanovski of the Guelph Storm was excellent, going 1-1 including a shutout with a 1.97 goals-against average and .938 save percentage, while Trenten Bennett of the Owen Sound Attack was also a standout in the crease, going 1-2 including a shutout, with a 1.68 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording three goals, four assists, and seven points in four victories.

Belchetz kicked off the week with a pair of assists on Thursday as the Spitfires secured a 9-5 home victory over the Guelph Storm. He remained productive on Saturday, picking up an assist before scoring the third period game winner to earn third star recognition in a 7-5 win against the Erie Otters. The 6-foot-5, 226lb. forward from Oakville, Ont. capped off the week with another goal on Sunday, helping the Western Conference-leading Spitfires edge the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 in overtime. Windsor now boasts a 29-7-2-1 record this season.

Selected first overall by Windsor in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program, the 2024 OHL Cup champion and MVP is excelling in his rookie campaign. He ranks second among all OHL rookies with 26 points (12-14--26) over 30 games. Belchetz won gold representing Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November, recording five points (4-1--5) in as many games.

Also considered for the award this week, Brooks Rogowski of the Oshawa Generals scored twice and added two assists over four games played. Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski was also a standout, playing to a 1-1 record including a shutout, along with a 1.97 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

