Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

January 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season, going 3-0-0-0, along with a 1.30 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage.

Turning aside 73 shots last week, Parsons made 23 saves on New Year's Eve, defeating the North Bay Battalion 5-2 to close out the year. He followed that up on Thursday by stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced, earning first star honours in a 2-1 overtime win against the Brantford Bulldogs. Parsons capped off the week with another victory on Friday, turning aside 23 of 24 shots to earn second star honours in a 3-1 win over the Erie Otters.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 23-6-1-0 on the season, leading all OHL netminders with a 2.03 goals-against average and ranking second in save percentage at .928, along with four shutouts over 30 games played. The former third-round pick (53rd overall) by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 60-38-5-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, and eight shutouts over 108 regular season games. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Zachary Jovanovski of the Guelph Storm was excellent, going 1-1 including a shutout with a 1.97 goals-against

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.