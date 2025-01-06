Former Captain and All Time Leader in Points, Dwight Foster Passes Away at Age 67
January 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dwight Foster, the club's all-time leader in points (382) who played 262 games from 1973-1977. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Dwight served as Team Captain from the 1974-75 season to the 1976-77 season.
Following his tenure with the East Avenue Blue, Foster was drafted 16th overall to the Boston Bruins in the 1977 NHL Amateur Draft and 10th overall by the Houston Aeros of the 1977 WHA Amateur Draft. He elected for the NHL and played 541 games with the Boston Bruins (1977-1981, 1985-1987), Colorado Rockies (1981-82), New Jersey Devils (1982-83), and the Detroit Red Wings (1983-1986). He recorded 111 goals and 163 assists for 274 points.
He was 67 years old.
