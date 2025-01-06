Spirit Sign 2023 Draft Pick Hayden Barch

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday afternoon that the team has signed defenseman Hayden Barch to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. A right-shot from Grand Bend, Ont., Barch clocks in at 6'1", 190 lbs.

"We're excited to bring Hayden on board," said Drinkill. "It's been enjoyable to watch him grow over the past season, and we're grateful to the St. Marys Lincolns organization for aiding his development. I'm looking forward to seeing him utilize his skill set and high compete level on our blue line moving forward."

The Spirit selected Barch in the 13th round, 256th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He's spent the 2024-25 season with the St. Marys Lincolns of the GOJHL. Through 24 games, Barch has registered four goals and three assists for seven points. He represented Team Doyle at last month's GOJHL Top Prospects game in Elmira, Ont.

After his OHL draft year, Barch played with the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA program, tallying 7G-11A-18P in just 34 games from the back end in 2023-24.

Barch will join the Spirit as they head out to Niagara on Thursday to take on the IceDogs. Saginaw's newest defenseman will wear #6.

