Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen Capture Silver Medal with Team Finland at World Junior Championships

January 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club would like to congratulate Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen, and the rest of Team Finland for capturing the Silver Medal at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa last night. Although falling short of the ultimate goal, Team Finland had an incredible tournament as they pushed Team USA to overtime in the Gold Medal game.

Both Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen finished with two goals and an assist for a total of three points. Both players also scored in the gold medal game, showing the world what we already know; that they show up in big time moments.

The Kingston Frontenacs are on the road this weekend but return home to Slush Puppie Place on Friday, January 17th at 7PM for a matchup with the Soo Greyhounds and on Sunday, January 19th they'll be taking on the Erie Otters at 2PM. Tickets for both matchups are available at kingstonfrontenacs.com.

