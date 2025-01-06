Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

January 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, registering five goals, seven assists and 12 points over four victories.

Greentree captained the League-leading Spitfires to a four-win week, starting with a goal and three assists in a 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds on New Year's Eve, earning first star honours. On Thursday, he recorded a career-high five-point game with a goal and four assists to claim second star honours in a 9-5 win against the Guelph Storm. Greentree continued his strong play on Saturday, earning first star honours with two goals in a 7-5 triumph over the Erie Otters. He capped off the week on Sunday by netting the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Niagara IceDogs, earning first star honours once again and sealing a perfect week for the Spitfires.

A recently turned 19-year-old left-winger from Oshawa, Ont., Greentree leads all OHL players in points this season with 68 (29-39-68) in 38 games. Drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 216lb. forward has tallied 203 points (90-113-203) in 163 regular season games for Windsor. He was selected by the Spitfires in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Spitfires teammate and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas posted five goals and five assists in the four wins. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights was also a standout, recording 11 points (3-8-11) in three contests.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

