Washington Spirit Announces Updated 2025 Preseason Roster

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released its updated 2025 preseason roster, the club announced today. The current roster features four goalkeepers, ten defenders, 13 midfielders and eight forwards. Of the 35 players on the latest Spirit roster, only 25 are active (not away on international duty or on the season-ending injury list).

Updated 2025 Washington Spirit Preseason Roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Kaylie Collins, Lyza Jessee (SEI), Aubrey Kingsbury, Sandy MacIver (INTL)

Defenders (10): Gabby Carle, Lauren Gogal (NRI), Casey Krueger, Tara McKeown, Paige Metayer, Esme Morgan (INTL), Shadia Nankya (INTL, NYR), Nylah Norris (U18, NRI), Kysha Sylla (INTL, LOAN), Kate Wiesner

Midfielders (13): Croix Bethune (SEI), Meg Boade (NRI), Abby Boyan (NRI), Courtney Brown, JuJu Harris (NRI), Hal Hershfelt, Narumi Miura (INTL), Emily Morris (NRI), Makenna Morris, Chloe Ricketts (U18), Leicy Santos (INTL), Heather Stainbrook, Andi Sullivan (SEI)

Forwards (8): Kiley Dulaney (NRI), Emma Gaines-Ramos (SEI, NYR), Ashley Hatch, Meg Hughes (NRI), Rosemonde Kouassi (INTL), Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman, Ouleye Sarr (INTL, SEI)

Key: INTL (international), U18 (under-18), SEI (season-ending injury), LOAN (with the team on loan from another club), NRI (non-roster invitee), NYR (not yet reported to camp)

Since January 21's initial preseason roster announcement:

- Eight non-roster invitees (NRIs) recently joined the team for training in the absence of the Spirit's five players that are away on international duty.

- Five players were called up for international duty and are currently away from the club. Gabby Carle (Canada), Tara McKeown (United States), Narumi Miura (Japan), Esme Morgan (England) and Leicy Santos (Colombia) are all competing in the February international window.

- Midfielder Deborah Abiodun and defender Tamara Bolt were loaned out to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League earlier this month and will remain there for the rest of 2025.

- Defender Kysha Sylla joined the Spirit this month on loan from France's Olympique Lyon.

- Defender Shadia Nankya joined the Spirit in a transfer from Egypt's FC Masar.

- Five players remain on the season-ending injury (SEI) list but all are eligible to return to the active roster in 2025 if/when they are deemed fit. Among those is forward Ouleye Sarr, whose international roster slot will not count against the Spirit's allotment until she returns from the SEI list.

The Spirit traveled back to Florida this week to continue preseason training at St. Leo University and will return to the DC area next week. To kick off the season, the Spirit will face the Orlando Pride in a rematch of last season's championship in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday, March 7 at Inter&Co Stadium. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

