Angel City Football Club Announces New Partnership with CarMax

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, as a Founding Partner and its Official Used Auto Retailer. This partnership will focus on community impact, with a dedicated emphasis on supporting youth sports programs in the Los Angeles area, fan engagement activities, and special promotions on game days.

CarMax and Angel City will support the "Essentials" pillar of ACFC's commitment to Equity, Essentials, and Education, enabling youth to access sports. This impact will include providing monetary funds to support these efforts as the Presenting Partner of the Angel City Camps Series, featuring ten weeks of youth soccer camps serving approximately 500 kids. Angel City will select the locations of these camps, which will take place across the greater LA region.

In addition to the camps, CarMax will be the Presenting Partner of the club's annual Season Ticket Member Event, Presenting Partner of one Title Night each season, and the Presenting Partner of Parking, providing select fans free parking for each match.

For more than 30 years, CarMax has championed integrity and transparency - the way car buying should be. Since 2020, the brand has applied that same philosophy to its sports partnerships by increasing its investment in leagues, teams, and athlete partners in women's sports to level the playing field.

"We are so proud to further our commitment to women's sports by partnering with Angel City Football Club, an organization that's trailblazed its own path to create a new standard in women's sports," said CarMax Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Lane. "Angel City FC and CarMax are guided by similar values - we're both people-first organizations driven to make a positive impact and help our communities thrive. We look forward to working together over the next few years to inspire the next generation of athletes."

"CarMax and Angel City FC share a visionary approach to innovation and industry transformation," said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and President of Angel City Football Club. "Their dedication to creativity and their pioneering spirit in the automotive industry mirror Angel City FC's commitment to reshaping the landscape of women's sports. Both organizations are united in our mission to provide access to opportunities and foster growth, and we're thrilled to welcome CarMax as a partner and to the positive impact we can make together.'"

CarMax is also a multi-year partner with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and is the presenting partner of the NWSL Shield, awarded to the club with the best record at the conclusion of the regular season and committed their investment toward increasing Shield bonuses the last three years.

