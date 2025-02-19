Houston Dash Announce Updated Preseason Roster
February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that forward Jordan Hill will join the team as a non-roster invitee.
The forward from Dallas, Texas currently plays club soccer for Solar and recently competed at the ECNL Texas tournament over the weekend in Frisco and Dallas. She recently verbally committed to the University of Southern California and has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-16 level.
Of the 34 players currently on the Dash preseason roster, 28 players are currently with the team in California. The current preseason roster is available below.
2025 HOUSTON DASH PRESEASON ROSTER (34):
GOALKEEPERS (4): Liz Beardsley (NRI), Jane Campbell, Heather Hinz, Abby Smith
DEFENDERS (9): Allysha Chapman, Jyllissa Harris, Natalie Jacobs, Katie Lind (ML), Zoe Matthews, Aidan McConnell (NRI), Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal
MIDFIELDERS (10): Ashlyn Anderson (NRI), Belle Briede, Gianna Christiansen (NRI), Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham, Barbara Olivieri, Sarah Puntigam (INTL), Sophie Schmidt, Delanie Sheehan, Kiki Van Zanten (SEI)
FORWARDS (11): Michelle Alozie, Ramona Bachmann (INTL, NYR), Messiah Bright, Ryan Garies, Jordan Hill (NRI), Taliana Kaufusi (NRI), Yuki Nagasato (INTL, NYR), Diana Ordóñez (SEI), Yazmeen Ryan, Deus Stanislaus (NRI), Amanda West (INTL)
Key:
INTL = International Roster Spot
NRI = Non-rostered Invitee
NYR = Not yet reported to camp
ML = Maternity Leave
SEI = Season Ending Injury List
LOAN = Player on loan
