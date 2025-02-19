Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team for February Friendles
February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji has been selected to join the Copper Queens for a pair of February Friendlies. The Football Association of Zambia announced the full 28-member squad that will face off against Malawi Feb. 22 and 25.
The call-up marks Kundananji's first by the Copper Queens in 2025. She was selected for international play twice in 2024, including the Paris Olympics, where she played every minute for her squad and scored a brace against Australia. She has represented Zambia at the senior level since 2018, scoring 24 goals and appearing at the game's highest levels. She featured for her country at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
