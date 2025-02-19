How to Watch Spirit Stars in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







While the Washington Spirit doesn't start the 2025 NWSL season until March 7 at the Challenge Cup, three Spirit stars will compete with their national teams at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Defender Tara McKeown will represent the United States, while midfielders Narumi Miura and Leicy Santos will represent Japan and Colombia, respectively. Below, we breakdown how Spirit fans in the United States can watch the tournament:

Thursday, February 20

5:00 p.m. ET - Japan vs. Australia

Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo

8:00 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Colombia

Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock

Sunday, February 23

2:00 p.m. ET - Colombia vs. Japan

Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo

5:00 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Australia

Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock

Wednesday, February 26

7:30 p.m. ET - Australia vs. Colombia

Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo

10:30 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Japan

Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock

