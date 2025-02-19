How to Watch Spirit Stars in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup
February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
While the Washington Spirit doesn't start the 2025 NWSL season until March 7 at the Challenge Cup, three Spirit stars will compete with their national teams at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Defender Tara McKeown will represent the United States, while midfielders Narumi Miura and Leicy Santos will represent Japan and Colombia, respectively. Below, we breakdown how Spirit fans in the United States can watch the tournament:
Thursday, February 20
5:00 p.m. ET - Japan vs. Australia
Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo
8:00 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Colombia
Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock
Sunday, February 23
2:00 p.m. ET - Colombia vs. Japan
Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo
5:00 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Australia
Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock
Wednesday, February 26
7:30 p.m. ET - Australia vs. Colombia
Available on Max, Peacock, and Universo
10:30 p.m. ET - USWNT vs. Japan
Available on TBS, Universo, Max, and Peacock
Don't miss the Spirit back in action at Audi Field on Saturday, March 22 against the Kansas City Current.
