Portland Thorns FC and Ring Announce Landmark Multi-Year Sponsorship Setting New Standard for Women's Soccer

February 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, ORE. - Today, Portland Thorns FC, one of the most successful and decorated clubs in the NWSL, announced a landmark, multi-year sponsorship with Ring, an innovation leader in smart home security. This transformative deal positions Ring as the Thorns' most prominent sponsor, with the Ring logo proudly displayed on the front of the three-time NWSL champions' jerseys. The collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship, representing a game-changing moment for women's sports and highlighting the growing commercial potential of the NWSL as a key player on the world stage.

"Working with Ring goes beyond logo placement- it's about deepening our connection with fans and enhancing their experience," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, Governor of Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA. "Ring's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bring fans closer to the team and the game. This collaboration provides unprecedented access and strengthens the bond between our players, fans, and city while continually elevating the fan experience."

Ring, an Amazon company, is dedicated to enhancing both security and connectivity through innovative products and services. Their products, including the Video Doorbell and Pan-Tilt Camera, allow families to stay informed, in control, and protect their home, no matter where they are. Through this sponsorship, Ring's innovative solutions will enhance the fan experience and connect supporters with the Thorns in more authentic ways.

"We're excited to support women's sports, especially with the Portland Thorns FC, an iconic team that embodies strong community connection and excellence," said Liz Hamren, CEO of Ring. "At Ring, we're committed to helping people stay connected to what's important-whether it's home, family, or community. For many, sports are a part of that connection, and we are thrilled to partner with Thorns to celebrate players, fans, and the Portland community."

In addition to Ring's front-of-kit placement, this far-reaching sponsorship will see Ring featured on the Thorns' cold-weather jackets and media backdrops. The collaboration also includes interactive fan activations and exclusive team experiences, designed to enhance supporter engagement. Ring will also install its products throughout the Thorns' training facility and Providence Park, offering fans unique behind-the-scenes access to practices as well as immersive perspectives of game day.

Through this sponsorship, Ring will support community initiatives like "Ring Around the Rose City" to boost local businesses and empower women in soccer through programs like the Thorns' Women's Coalition and Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow. Key activations include a Shadow Program for women to experience Thorns' front office roles, certifications for 25 women annually as coaches or referees, and a storytelling series on female soccer leaders. Ring will also contribute to the "All-In Portland" initiative, revitalizing downtown through volunteer activities and deepening its commitment to the city.

Portland Thorns FC kicks off the 2025 season at Kansas City Current on Saturday, March 15, before returning to Providence Park for their highly anticipated home opener against Angel City on Friday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. PT. Fans interested in securing Thorns FC Annual Memberships for the 2025 season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email members@thorns.com, or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information. Single game tickets also available beginning Friday, February 28.

For more information about the Portland Thorns, please visit www.Thorns.com and follow on social media @thornsfc.

